Asenso-Boakye, Jinapor never took bribe – A-Plus

With barely 24-hours left for him to provide evidence to back his wild corruption claims against some government officials, musician and sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A-Plus, has said he never accused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of taking bribes, although he branded the appointees as “corrupt and thieves.”

According to him, he has no evidence that the two received a bribe in any form. “Sometimes, people don’t get your explanation when you talk about corruption. Corruption does not only mean that the person has taken a bribe and so people might think that two persons I have mentioned have taken bribes; no, they have not taken any bribe anywhere.”

Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, Kwame A-Plus said the media has deliberately twisted the narrative to paint a different picture.

He said, “when I said corruption, it has a meaning, but maybe it is in the minds of some people that they [Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye] had taken a bribe, no it is not so.”

A-Plus took to Facebook last week to accuse the Deputy Chiefs of Staff of being corrupt, in very harsh words.

“…7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt official including the two very stupid deputy chief of staff. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint two thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you (sic),” A-Plus said in the post.

But Francis Asenso-Boakye, one of the accused, rejected the claims describing them as unsubstantiated.

It later emerged that A-Plus’ allegation against the two individuals stemmed from his desire to get an extra contract aside a $3m BOST deal he was given under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

After receiving severe backlash from the public including some members of the government, A-Plus apologised to the President for his actions, admitting that he used the wrong platform to voice out his concerns.

Kwame A-Plus is expected to report tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to provide evidence to back his claims of corruption leveled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

Kwame A-Plus had earlier told Citi News he will appear before the CID with his evidence.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana