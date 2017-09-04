17/18 Chevening Scholars support COPE with cash donation

Ghanaian beneficiaries of the 2017/2018 Chevening scholarship took the Citi Opportunity Project on Education (COPE) closer to its GHc250,000 with a GHc 1,700 donation.

Citi FM is raising the amount for the foundation to support the tertiary education of 50 beneficiaries.

The average amount spent on each beneficiary is roughly GH¢5,000, and this is to cover tuition, accommodation, stationery and stipend.

Representing the Chevening scholars, Emmanuel Akaadom, underscored the importance of supporting persons “who are very brilliant but in need of financial support to continue their education.”

Chevening is the UK government’s global scholarship programme that provides beneficiaries with an all-expense paid scholarship to enable participants to achieve their professional goals, and Mr. Akaadom noted that his colleagues could also, in turn, help others in need to inch closer to their life goals.

“As Chevening scholars, we also feel privileged and favoured after being given a scholarship by the UK government to go study outside… we also saw the need to support out brethren here so they can also go high to achieve what they want to achieve in life,” he said after presenting the donation.

How to contribute to COPE

Donations can be sent to the MTN mobile money number 0550 900 006. Cheques can also be written in the name:

CITI FM FOUNDATION

Alternatively, Donations can be made at the front desk of Citi FM, located behind the Adabraka Police Station.

COPE is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative programme under the Citi Foundation for Ghanaians in need of support for education purposes.

COPE is an initiative that seeks to provide full scholarships to brilliant but deprived students to further their education.

Between 2014 and 2016, the project expended an average of about GHc 5,000 per academic year on one beneficiary.

Through donor support, COPE has managed to cater for 22 students.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana