‘Stop talking and start supporting’ – Mesut Ozil to ex-players

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has defended his performances for the club and urged critical former players to “stop talking and start supporting”.

Ozil, 28, and his team-mates have received criticism after poor performances so far this season.

The Gunners lost 4-0 against Liverpool in their last Premier League game.

“Personally I’ve had to accept a lot of criticism during my time in London,” Ozil said, writing on his Facebook page.

The German international, who joined Arsenal four years ago from Real Madrid, said he felt he could be proud of winning three FA Cups in that time.

“Too expensive, too greedy, bad body language, and lacking fight – this is what people have said about me,” he said.

“Some of these comments are made by those who do not know me, some are made by former players – both successful and unsuccessful during their time here at the club. Although criticism is something that all football players have to deal with, I nevertheless expected legends to behave like legends – my advice to these former Gunners is stop talking and start supporting.”

Source: BBC