Nabdam MP supports students with GHS30,000

Continuing students of Senior High and Tertiary institutions in the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region have received financial support from the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Mark Nawaane to enable them to return to school for the 2017/2018 academic year.

A total of 250 students selected from impoverished families benefited GHC30,000.00 from the MP’s Common Fund.

While continuing Senior High school students received GHC100.00 each, tertiary students took home GHC120.00 each to support the payment of their fees.

Speaking at the ceremony in Nangondi, MP for the Nabdam constituency Dr. Mark Nawaane said, the support was to augment efforts of underprivileged parents who want to get their wards back to school.

He noted that the only way Northerners could bridge the development gap between them and the South was through education, hence the support.

He said that although not all students in Nabdam could benefit from the support due to limited resources, efforts will be made to capture more students in subsequent years.

Dr. Nawaane, however, admonished the beneficiary students to take their studies seriously so as to excel and become responsible future leaders contributing their quota to national development.

He also hinted of establishing a ‘Nabdam Students Day’ which will provide a platform for students in Nabdam to interact and network with achievers in the constituency.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to Citi News said, the support will go a long way support their education.

The Paramount Chief of the Nangodi traditional area Naab Kosom Asaga Yelzoga II who lauded the MP’s initiative cautioned beneficiaries not to politicize the support, adding that, the support was meant for Nabdams and not persons of a particular political party.

He impressed on the beneficiaries to cultivate the spirit of discipline, determination, and hard work in order to achieve their dreams and ambitions.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana