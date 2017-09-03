Investigate corruption claims against Ursula – Franklin Cudjoe

Government must thoroughly investigate corruption allegations leveled against Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu, Executive Director of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has suggested.

The allegations were in relation to a contract given to a foreign company for the production of national identification cards.

The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong had claimed that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful disregarded a bid [he had interest in] for a contract to print National Identification Authority (NIA) cards in favour of more expensive bidders who had paid her money.

Ursula Owusu has however dismissed these claims, describing them as false.

On general corruption cases, Mr. Cudjoe however counselled President Nana Akufo-Addo to be wary of chasing down every corruption allegation against his appointees, as promised.

Speaking on The Big Issue, he suggested that blanket directive to probe all corruption claims may not be the best.

On the other hand, he noted the perception of corruption under the Mahama administration hurt the National Democratic Congress’ credibility, and reputations were currently on line in the New Patriotic Party, after recent allegations from within the party.

“If these kinds of things start from the party faithful, it is worrying enough so they should make sure these things are properly investigated and the persons who have been unfairly treated should also have their day in court or use other means to bring back their credibility.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently directed security agencies to investigate any allegations of corruption against his appointees.

This has culminated in the CID starting investigations into allegations of corruption made by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as Kwame A-Plus, against President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

