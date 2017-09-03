GIMPA inducts Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson as Rector

Prof. Ebow Bondzi-Simpson credit: (CenPower)

The Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration has inducted Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson as its new Rector.

The Council appointed Prof Bondzi-Simpson as the Acting Rector of the Institute in March, 2017 . He assumed office on April 1, and was confirmed on June 1, 2017.

Kofi Darko Asante, Chairman of the GIMPA Council, administered the oath of office to the new Rector and was presented with the mace by Prof Franklyn Manu, the immediate former Rector of the Institute as a symbol of authority to steer the affairs of the Institute.

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson thanked the GIMPA Council for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work assiduously to advance the mission and vision of the Institute.

The new Rector said he would continue to ensure that the Institute upholds its tenet of excellence without compromising on quality and pledged to create an academic community for long-life learning experience.

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson promised to transform the Institute with the help of stakeholders into a world class facility focusing on courses such as criminal justice and economics relevant to national development.

He said GIMPA would engage government for fair and dispassionate dialogue that would benefit the interest of the nation on outstanding issues faced by the Institute.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson, 55, is a Professor of Law, and former Founding Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Cape Coast.

He holds a Post graduate diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana; an S.J.D. in Corporate Law from the University of Toronto, Canada; an LLM in Human Rights from the University of Saskatchewan; a Qualifying Certificate for Enrolment as Barrister and Solicitor from the Ghana School of Law; and an LLB degree from the University of Ghana.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson has over thirty years working experience in consulting and education. He was the Director of Legal Services and Investigations at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and a Senior Lecturer at the Ghana School of Law.

He has also been involved in teaching and in promoting higher education in institutions such as Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Center, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Ghana Police College, North Carolina Central University School of Law, and Central University College, Ghana.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, where he served as the Chairman of its Committee on continuing Legal Education and Professional Development, member of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, member of the International Association of Law Schools’ Deans Forum and the Convener on the Conference of Law Deans (Ghana).

He has specialIsed training in the areas of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, Governance of Higher Education Institutions, Project Management, Senior Academic Leadership Training, Management of Higher Education Institutions, International Law and Relations, Securities Selling and Investment Advice and Public International Law.

He is married with five children.

Source: GNA