2017 edition of Ghana Garden & Flower Show launched

The 2017 edition of the Ghana Garden Flower Show has been launched.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show, an innovation of Stratcom Africa seeks to bring Ghanaians together to sow and harvest ideas in floriculture and horticulture.

It also promotes a culture of environmental conservation and contributes to healthy lifestyles and beautiful surroundings.

Speaking at the launch, the First Lady, Rebecca Akuffo Addo commended Stratcom Africa for introducing this inititiave, saying “Ghana appreciates your contribution to the national development effort.”

“As we flower Ghana we will be creating a very congenial environment for us to live in. An environment which will make us all give of our best to growing Ghana. Ghana is blessed with huge reserve and natural resources,”she added.

Chief Executive Officer of Stratcom Africa explained that this year’s programme, will focus on the “potential of floriculture and horticulture to help develop our youth”

“We hope to challenge the youth to take up opportunities available from flowering Ghana. Planting flowers helps create jobs and puts food on the table.”

Ultimately , the event seeks to serve as a platform for growing Ghana’s flora and fauna for national development and improved livelihoods.

By: citifmonline.com