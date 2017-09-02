Teshie residents throng streets to celebrate Homowo [Photos]

Men, women, children, kinsmen and the entire folks in and around Teshie in the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipality are in a jubilant mode as they bring their annual Homowo festival to an end amidst merry making. The festival will climax with street carnivals on principal streets in the area, which are expected to last over night.

During the occasion, seven flags are hoisted around the Teshie Township by the various groups and clans in the town to show their allegiance to cooperate with each other as well as to signify peace, unity and stability among them. While this is on-going another group will follow some selected persons to carry an ancestral big pot usually known as ‘Sese,’ around the town to invoke the blessings of the gods on them.

This harvest festival is celebrated by the Ga people from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana at varying times by different quarters of the Ga tribe. The crux of the festival is to hoot away hunger.