Tap into expertise of alumni – Spio Garbrah to schools

A Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has asked educational institutions to make conscious efforts to tap into the rich expertise and experiences of their alumni in making career choices and counselling of students.

This, he said, would ensure that students make informed career choices in their academic progression to drastically reduce graduate unemployment and despondency among the youth.

Dr Spio-Gabrah was speaking at a youth colloquium organised by the Cape Coast Youth Development Association in collaboration with the Oguaa Traditional Council in Cape Coast.

It was on the theme: “The falling standards of education in the Cape Coast metropolis, the role of stakeholders and the relevance of technical and vocational education”.

The Former Minister said the lack of trained counselors equipped with the needed logistics and resources in schools to carry out their mandate had caused unemployment in the country.

“As a country, we seem to have left the role of career choices and proper counselling of students to teachers, some of whom may not be professionally endowed with the right knowledge and skills to perform that task,” he said.

Dr Spio Garbrah also urged parents to regularly visit their wards in school and encourage them to move to the zenith of their careers to enable them become responsible adults.

Source: GNA