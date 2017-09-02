‘Provide evidence for corruption claims’ – Ursula dares Ken Agyapong

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has challenged Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to provide evidence to support allegations of corruption leveled against her.

Kennedy Agyapong had claimed Ursula Owusu disregarded a bid [he had interest in] for a contract to print NIA cards in favour of a more expensive bidder who had paid her money.

But the Communications Minister denied claims made by the former, saying they were “patently false” adding that the National Identification Authority (NIA) wasn’t under her remit as the Communication Minister.

She also noted the contracts were even signed by the Chief of Staff.

“I categorically refute the allegations of corruption made against me in relation to the award of the contract for the production of national identification cards by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. They are patently false and I challenge him to come forward with evidence that corroborates his outlandish allegations.”

“In accordance with the laws of the land, the NIA’s reporting line is directly to the office of the President. Consequently, as the Minister of Communications, I did not and could not have awarded the contract for the NID, or indeed oversee the process,” she said.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has already begun investigations into these corruption allegations, in line with a directive by President Akufo-Addo to the security agencies to investigate any allegations of corruption against his appointees.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said she welcomed the investigations by the CID and will cooperate with them in hope of a quick closure to the matter.

“I welcome the investigations by the CID and even though I am yet to be contacted, I will cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to ascertain the truth. A strong message needs to be sent out to those who deliberately disseminate disinformation. I look forward to a swift resolution of this matter”, she stated.

By: Marian Efe Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana