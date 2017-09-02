Otiko enstooled queen in Mafi-Dove

The Chiefs and people of Mafi-Dove traditional area in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region have enstooled Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba as a development Queen of the area.

Her installation took place during this year’s national children’s day celebrations observed in the area. The stool name is Mama Dove Wonutefe I.

The move, according to the chiefs, is to appreciate the Minister for helping complete the construction of a Community Clinic which was started in 2008 as a local initiative. It is also to better position the minister to help bring sustainable development to the area and protect the rights of expectant mothers in the area.

The new Queen, honoured by the gesture, assured the people of government’s commitment through policy initiatives and legislations, to promote the rights of children and women in the country.

She said the new clinic forms part of steps to look into the traditional beliefs of the people which forbid women from birthing on the land.

Touching on this year’s theme for the celebration; “Education, the right to every child but not a privilege to few children”, the Minister said her outfit would ensure that all children of school going age enjoy access to affordable and quality education in a decent environment.

“The access to education is the right to every child regardless of sex, race, religion; their status whether rich or poor, in Minority or Majority, able or disabled, should not be a barrier to the attainment of basic school. Therefore government had taken several steps to ensure quality education is accessible and affordable to every child in the country under the Free and Compulsory Universal Basic School and Capitation Grant,” she stated.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana