Kwesi Appiah reveals why Attamah started ahead of Afful

Following Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Congo Brazzaville, many fans have criticised the decision of the head coach, Kwesi Appiah, to start Turkey-based Joseph Attamah Larweh at right-back.

Attamah looked shaky and his error led to a Congolese break down the left which resulted in Thievy Bifouma’s 18th-minute goal.

Citi Sports’ Benjamin Nketsia, who was at the Baba Yara Stadium, said that the fans were very upset at the incident and were yearning for the player to be substituted.

He was eventually replaced by Harrison Afful who got good marks from Appiah at the end of the match.

Addressing reporters, Appiah explained why Attamah got the nod in the first place.

“The moment John Boye was declared out of the match we thought it was important to strengthen the central defence and that’s why we opted to start Attamah (Joseph) on the right-hand side of defence.”

“Attamah was considered based on the defenders we have and he was doing well in training. Harrison was not fully fit so I gave Attamah the nod but as we all saw, when I brought Harrison on, the game changed.”

“However, sometimes, as a coach, you look at the performance of players at the training ground before you decide who to start at a particular time.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana