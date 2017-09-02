GES’ 48-hour ultimatum to candidates ‘unreasonable’ – Group

File photo:

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has described as unreasonable a 48-hour ultimatum given by the Ghana Education Service (GES), to some Basic Certificate Examination School (BECE) candidates for the selection of schools.

GES has given qualified BECE candidates who did not get placed in their first choice school 48 hours to select an available option.

But the group in a statement noted that the GES had essentially given candidates a slim window to get this done as the “students have only Friday, which is a holiday, and Saturday, which falls on a weekend to comply.”

“One wonders if GES took into consideration the fact that most of the students have to rely on internet cafés to access information on their status and these cafés are likely to be closed during the holiday weekend. Noting that the holiday is a religious one and many of these students will join in observing it.”

“How many students living in remote rural areas will get this information in due time? What prevents GES from giving at least one week for this exercise? This directive is clearly not in the best interest of the affected students,” the group questioned further.

The National Coordinator of GNECC, Veronica Dzeagu, in an interview with Citi News, further called on the GES to reconsider its decision due to constraints with the short notice given.

“It is not reasonable to give only 48 hours considering the number of students who have been affected by this particular exercise so our statement raises concerns about the time given for the selection of the available options by the students,” she said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana