Don’t chase every corruption claim – Franklin Cudjoe to Nana Addo

Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to be wary of chasing down every corruption allegation against his appointees, as promised.

Speaking on The Big Issue, he suggested that blanket directive to probe all corruption claims may not be the best.

“…I also urge the President not to run after every allegation as well because he has promised that every allegation will be investigated. People could be making all manner of allegations anyway and that may not be the best way to manage things.”

On the other hand, he noted the perception of corruption under the Mahama administration hurt the National Democratic Congress’ credibility, and reputations were currently on line in the New Patriotic Party, after recent allegations from within the party.

“If these kinds of things start from the party faithful, it is worrying enough so they should make sure these things are properly investigated and the persons who have been unfairly treated should also have their day in court or use other means to bring back their credibility.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently directed security agencies to investigate any allegations of corruption against his appointees.

This has culminated in the CID starting investigations into allegations of corruption made by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as Kwame A-Plus, against President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor.

Kennedy Agyapong’s claims

The CID is also looking into corruption claims by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong against the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Well aware of the firebrand personality of Kennedy Agyapong, and his outlandish comments in the past, Mr. Cudjoe reminded that the Assin Central MP had dropped some nuggets of truth in the past.

“… I think he [Kennedy Agyapong] was the same person who blew the lead on the Woyome thing… I am not saying that he may possibly be right here but he seems to be a man of his word and it is important with how influential he is in the party as well. Don’t forget the Delta 13 and the many things he said which also came to pass.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana