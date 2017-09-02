Bieber becomes 2nd person to reach 100m Twitter followers

Justin Bieber has become the second person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter.

He follows Katy Perry (103m) who managed it in June, but is in front of Taylor Swift (85.5m) and Rihanna (79.9m).

Former US president Barack Obama comes in third though with 94.3m.

To celebrate, Bieber has been given his own emoji on the site, which fans can use by using the hashtag #100millionbeliebers.

It all started for him when he was 15 and needed the hits.

But his most re-tweeted post was when he wanted to let us all know how he was after he was arrested for drinking under the influence.

And we’ve learnt some things about him too.

Sometimes he can still be really relatable.

Through it all he’s stayed humble, despite him having (nearly) the most followers on Twitter.

Source: BBC