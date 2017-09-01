Rooney arrested for ‘drink’ driving

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving near his £6million home in Cheshire.

The 31-year-old striker was seen dancing on the tables and singing Oasis songs in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge last night, according to the Metro.

He posed for photographs with fans inside the venue and was later stopped by police following his night out just a few miles from his home.

Sources said he is still under arrest after being taken to a local police station where he was quizzed by officers.

He has lived in Cheshire for the past 12 years, in a mansion in Prestbury, not far from the Everton training ground at Finch Farm.

The bar is just a few miles from his home and he was later pulled over by officers last night, according to the Mirror.

The reports indicate the latest drink-related indiscretion in Rooney’s private life which have often run parallel to an impressive playing career.

Last November he was seen ‘stumbling around’ and could ‘hardly speak’ after crashing a wedding following England’s win over Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.

The striker joined England teammates at the upmarket The Grove Hotel in Watford, Hertfordshire.

Wearing an England shirt, Rooney appeared happy to be recognised as the team enjoyed rounds of beer and red wine with members of the FA.

The father-of-three reportedly stayed on after most of the group turned in for the night and posed for photos with wedding guests.

A source said: ‘His speech was slurred, his lips were red with wine and his eyes were red.

‘At midnight he was asked if he would come and say hello to guests at a private wedding party.’

The source added: ‘He was really s***-faced. He was not a pretty sight by the time he left around 1am.’

It comes as his wife Coleen was photographed displaying her baby bump while on holiday in Mallorca this week.

She recently announced they are expecting their fourth child and it is believed the couple, along with their three children, Kai, Klay and Kit are planning to move to a new £10million mansion.

Before the start of this season, Rooney re-signed for boyhood club Everton this summer after rejoining from Manchester United.

He also announced his retirement from international football last week after scoring 53 goals in 119 caps for England.

Since his return to Goodison Park, Rooney has scored two goals in three games and played in his side’s 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea on Sunday.

Rooney is not the first international footballer to be stopped on suspicion of drink driving.

In February, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was banned from the road for 12 months and fined £20,000 after admitting drink driving.

The Brazilian, 25, was stopped and breathalysed at 3am on Christmas Eve on Strand Street in Liverpool city centre.

Firmino had 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath, which is above the legal limit of 35.

In a statement issued after the hearing, he said: ‘I apologise, without reservation, to the club, the manager, my team-mates and the supporters for putting myself in this situation. What I have done is wrong and sets a bad example.’

