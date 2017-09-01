Over 36,000 students miss cut off point for SHS placement

Over 36,000 Basic Certificate Examination School (BECE) students were not placed in schools of their choice because they failed in either English or Mathematics.

The Ghana Education Service made the revelation in a statement detailing the 2017 Senior High School Computerised School Selection System Placements results for various schools across the country.

“On 21st August 2017, the WAEC released this year’s BECE results. The CSSPS began the process of placing BECE candidates in the various senior high schools across the country of their choice.Out of the total number, 460,941 registered candidates qualified to be placed. A total of 36, 849 candidates (8% were not placed because they scored a Grade 9 in either English or Mathematics,” the statement said.

The GES indicated that “267, 327 candidates secured places in schools of their choice, while 150, 770 candidates could not be placed in a school of their choice.”

The GES asked the qualified students who did not get a place of their choice to “go online and select an option available within 48 hours from today.”

It said these students will be “given the second chance of choosing a school.”

The statement further revealed that a total number of “460,941 registered candidates qualified to be placed while a total of 36, 849 candidates (8% were not placed because they scored a Grade 9 in either English or Mathematics.”

It said : “students can check their status from 8 am tomorrow 1st September 2017 by logging onto www.myjhresult.net and following the online instructions.”

It further announced that the 2017/18 academic year for all Senior High Schools “will commence on 11th September 2017.”

“All Form One students are expected to report to their schools on that day.”

A few weeks ago the West African Examination Council released the 2017 BECE results.

It said 1,298 candidates will, however, have to wait longer for their results amidst suspicions of examination malpractices.

These candidates were found to have cheated in the objective test section of the examination by the Item Differentia Profile (IDP) software.

It said the withheld results would be released after investigations into the various cases of examination malpractice are concluded.

468,060 candidates sat for the examination, comprising 241,145 males and 226,906 females; a 1.53 percent increase in 2016.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana