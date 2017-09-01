No more Galatasary move for Kwadwo Asamoah

Contrary to expectations, Ghana’s Kwadwo Asamoah could not complete a switch to Turkish giants, Galatasaray on Deadline Day from Juvenus.

Several reports from Turkey stated that the two teams agreed a fee and Asamoah had also agreed on personal terms ahead of finishing the deal.

However, the transfer did not materialise because Juventus Leonardo Spinzzola from fellow Serie A side Atalanta to replace Asamoah.

Despite their inability to give Asamoah regular minutes, Juventus had always stated their intention to keep the player.

In July, sources close to the club said that the Italian champions were seeking to give Asamoah a midfield role this season.

It is now unclear if the team will play Asamoah more following the collapse in the move to Turkey.

Meanwhile, fellow Ghanaian players, Abdul Majeed Waris, Muniru and Muntari Sulley, Afriyie Acquah and Daniel Amartey, could not also get moves on the last day of the transfer window.

By: Citi Sports