I disagree with ruling, but ready for re-run – Uhuru

Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta says the Jubilee Coalition is ready to campaign again ahead of the presidential election re-run even though he does not agree with the Supreme Court ruling nullifying his election.

In an address from Kenya’s State House, President Kenyatta, however, stated that he will respect the decision of the court and seek re-election.

“I disagree with it because millions of Kenyans… made their choice and six people have decided that they will go against the will of the people,” he said.

He also expressed confidence of a win and cited the many seats won by Jubilee legislators.

President Kenyatta also encouraged all Kenyans to be peaceful and continue to display a democratic spirit in a post on his Facebook page.

Let me ask every single Kenyan, wherever they may be, whatever they may be doing, whoever they may be with – take the hand of your brother, take the hand of your sister and shake it and say amani. Peace. Peace. And I repeat again peace. Your neighbor will still be your neighbor regardless of whatever has happened. The man or woman who sits with you, who resides next to you, will still be your neighbor regardless of their political affiliation, regardless of their religion, regardless of their color, regardless of their tribe. My primary message today to every single Kenyan is peace. Let us be people of peace.

In the Kenya Supreme Court judgment on Friday morning, the court said that the election was marred by irregularities and was not according to the constitution.

It, thus, ordered the electoral commission to organise a fresh poll in 60 days. The Supreme Court Judges ruled by a majority of 4-2.

The historic annulment comes after a petition was filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who had claimed the electronic voting results were hacked into and rigged in favour of President Kenyatta.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana, with files from capitalfm.co.ke