Gov’t committed to upgrading Immigration Academy – Minister

A Deputy Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, has reiterated government’s commitment to provide the needed logistics and infrastructure to develop the Ghana Immigration Academy and other Training Schools to transform it into an internationally acclaimed immigration training center of excellence within the sub region.

He charged officers to help the government make this dream a reality, adding that they are the pivot behind the implementation of flagship project.

He has therefore called on senior officers and supervisors to ensure that all officers in their line of duties exhibit a high sense of professionalism.

Mr. Henry Quartey was speaking at the passing-out parade of the GIS training school at Assin Fosu in the Assin North District of the Central Region where 313 recruits passed.

Sebastian Ayisi Elletey was adjudged the Best in Drill, (Male), whiles Portia Taktiwaa, Best in Drill (Female).

Mckenzie Consider David was adjudged the Best in Physical Training (Male), whiles Deborah Agbi, Best in Physical (Female).

The CO’s Award, Most Disciplined Recruit went to Naomi Datamit Moisob, whiles Jacob Koffie Deku won the Best In Academics.

Jacob Koffie Deku again won the Overall Best Recruit.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana