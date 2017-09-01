Eid al Adha: Bolga MP donates to Muslim community

The Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo, has donated a bull and a ram to the Muslim community in the area to celebrate Eid al Adha.

Mr. Adongo made the donation to the Upper East Regional Imam for sacrifice at today’s celebration of Eid al Adha.

He also donated some food items and assorted drinks to the Muslim community to support in celebration.

Speaking to Citi News at the residence of the regional Imam Alhaji, Mr. Isaac Adongo said the support was also dedicated to Allah for peace, good health, and prosperity of his constituents.

“On this particular occasion I have brought this bull and ram to the regional chief Imam to sacrifice to Allah as we celebrate Eid al Adha to pray for good health, peace and prosperity for my constituents. I also encourage everybody in the region to emulate the works of the chief Imam considering his leadership style in sustaining the peace Bolga has enjoyed over the years”.

Mr. Adongo also advised Muslims in the constituency to celebrate the Eid al Adha in modesty.

He also provided GHC5,000.00 worth of scholarship to some students in the area and pledged to increase the package to cover more children in the constituency in subsequent years.

The regional chief Imam, Alhaji Yussif Adam, expressed appreciation for the kind gesture, adding that, the sacrifice of the animals to Allah will bring peace, good health and prosperity to the Bolgatanga constituency and the region as a whole.

He appealed to the Muslim community not to do anything untoward to distract the peace the municipality and the region at large is enjoying during the Ramadan celebration on Friday 1st September, 2017.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana