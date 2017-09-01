Black Stars line up: Gyan leads squad against Congo

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has named his starting line-up for the 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Captain Asamoah Gyan will lead the team as they fight to book a place for the global showpiece.

The Ghana Football Association in a tweet revealed that Jordan Ayew and Asamoah Gyan will lead the attack for the Black Stars.

Find the list below:

R. Ofori,

Larweh,

Schlupp,

Amartey,

J. Mensah,

E. Ofori,

Atsu,

Partey,

Gyan,

J. Ayew,

A. Ayew

Ghana is currently under pressure to beat Congo after Uganda’s victory over Egypt in Group E provided a ray of hope for the team.

The Black Stars, have just one point from two matches and they are expected to beat the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The game will start at 3.30pm.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana