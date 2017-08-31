We’ll give our best against Congo – Andre Ayew

Black Stars vice captain Andre Ayew has assured that the team will be on their A game when they come up against Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday in their 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars have lost considerable ground on rivals Egypt in Group E with just a point from their opening two games, but still have an outside chance of qualifying for the tournament provided they win all their remaining games and results elsewhere go their way.

Ayew says the players fully understand what is expected of them and will go all out on Friday.

“We need the points not only for the fans but for ourselves too. We cannot have any other result but a win or we can say we are out of the World Cup,” he said.

“We are expecting a win, and we are going to make sure we get it for the nation and the fans. We are going to make sure we win the next two games.”

Ghana will travel to Brazzaville for the return fixture on September 5.

–

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana