Send-off party held for Chevening scholarship beneficiaries [Photos]

The UK High Commission in Ghana on Wednesday held a send-off party for beneficiaries of its 2017/2018 Chevening scholarship.

The event held at the residence of the High Commissioner saw the 20 Ghanaian beneficiaries including Citi FM’s Deputy Director of News Programming, Nana Boakye Yiadom, receiving certificates for being selected for the scholarship.

Nana Boakye-Yiadom is going to pursue an MA in International Public Relations and Global Commissions Management at the Cardiff University. He is also a fellow of the President Barack Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

Chevening is the UK government’s global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK.

These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from Ghana and other countries to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.

Chevening provides beneficiaries with all-expense paid scholarship to enable participants achieve their professional goals.

The UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, encouraged the scholars to take advantage of every opportunity that comes their way while studying in the UK.

Beneficiaries will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time they will develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

By: Roberta Edem Abbeyquaye/citifmonline.com/Ghana