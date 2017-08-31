Review of Bimbilla curfew hours long overdue – DCE

The District Security Council (DISEC) at Bimbilla in the Northern Region, has said a review of the curfew in the township is long overdue.

According to him, the youth who are mostly used by the feuding factions have promised to live peacefully.

The Interior Ministry had placed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the town following some protracted chieftaincy conflicts in the area which has claimed 40 lives in the last decade.

But residents of the town havesaying it has affected their socio-economic activities hence the need for a review.

Speaking to Citi News, the District Chief Executive for Nanumba North, Abdulai Yaqoub, said the District Security Council (DISEC), had earlier recommended a review of the curfew.

“DISEC has recommended the review from 8:00pm to 10:00pm for now, and we are monitoring the situation. If the situation still remains as it is, then we can consider reviewing it to 12:00pm; and eventually remove it completely. I think it is even long overdue because if you check, the conflicts always happen during day time and not during the curfew hours,” the DCE said.

Abdulai Yaqoub also added that, “the youth have come together and have resolved that they want to also help us in attaining peace in the area.”

“In view of this, we met as a district security committee, and then looked at the security situation and recommended to REGSEC for the review of the curfew. REGSEC have met, according to information available to me, and they’ve also made a recommendation to the Interior Minister for the curfew to be reviewed. So very soon I’m sure they will hear the curfew being reviewed by the Minister of Interior,” he added.

