NSS prepares personnel for job market

The National Service Scheme has organized a two-day capacity building workshop for personnel of the scheme.

NSS which has replicated the workshop across the country in the last two weeks had partnership from the United Wealth.

At the recent workshop held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 and Thursday, the Deputy Executive Director at the NSS in charge of Finance and Administration, Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye took time to explain the purpose of the workshop to the personnel.

She said the workshops are to prepare the new personnel for the job market, equipping them with the basic tools like the soft skills in the regards of CV writing, work ethics and time management.

”These are the little things that add up to make a professional worker who they are,” she stated.

Colonel Baidoo Acheampong, Director, Manpower and Planning, Ghana Armed Forces also explained to the service personnel the essence of discipline in their work.

He posited that, the scheme is to prepare them for their entire lives in the future, hence the need to remain disciplined and focus on the job market.

Other speakers used the opportunity to empower the service personnel to take hold of their future.

–

Source: NSS