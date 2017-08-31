I didn’t swerve CID; my lawyer wasn’t available – A-Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng a.k.a A-Plus

New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer and musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, failed to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service before his lawyer was unavailable.

According to him, although he wanted to honour the invitation without his lawyers, they insisted it would be appropriate he had legal representation at the meeting with the security officials.

A-Plus is being invited to substantiate claims of corruption he made against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

A-Plus took to Facebook earlier this week to accuse President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt, without giving reasons for the accusation.

Francis Asenso-Boakye subsequently rejected the claims describing it as baseless.

It later emerged that A-Plus’ allegation against the two individuals stemmed from his desire to get an extra contract aside a BOST deal he was given under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

After receiving severe backlash from the public including some members of the government, A-Plus apologised to the President for his actions, admitting that he used the wrong platform to voice out his concerns.

He was however still expected to honour the CID’s invitation over his claims which impugns the credibility of the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

His invitation comes on the back of a directive by President Akufo-Addo at the 25th annual delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party last weekend that anyone who levels allegations of corruption against government officials must be made to provide ample evidence to that effect to ensure that the guilty officials are duly dealt with according to law.

A-Plus, who has given indications that the decision to probe his allegations further was “welcoming” told Citi News that his lawyer has communicated with the CID to allow them honour the invitation on Monday, September 4.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana