Galatasaray agree deal with Juventus for Kwadwo Asamoah

Reports in Turin suggest that Galatasaray and Juventus have finally agreed a deal for Kwadwo Asamoah after several weeks of negotiations.

According to reports from the Turkish website Sporx.com, Juventus have accepted a €4.7m from the Turkish giants with Asamoah set to sign a three-year contract worth €2.5m a year.

The former Udinese midfielder is said to have pushed for the deal to happen after being left in the wilderness in Turin for the past few seasons.

Asamoah is expected in Istanbul in the next few hours to complete the deal.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana