A-Plus swerves CID; fails to show up for questioning

Hip-life musician and sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), A-Plus, has failed to honour an invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for questioning over his allegations of corruption against some government officials.

The musician, who had earlier told Citi News that the decision to invite him to substantiate his corruption claims was “welcoming”, was expected at the Department together with the Member of Parliament Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who also made similar claims against some government officials.

Kennedy Agyapong was, however, present for questioning at the CID today [Thursday].

Citi News sources within the security agency say the A-Plus did not give any reason for his failure to show up.

A-Plus took to Facebook earlier this week to accuse President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt.

Francis Asenso-Boakye subsequently rejected the claims describing it as unsubstantiated.

It later emerged that A-Plus’ allegation against the two individuals stemmed from his desire to get an extra contract aside a $3m BOST deal he was given under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

After receiving several backlashes from the public including some members of the government, A-Plus apologised to the President for his actions, admitting that he used the wrong platform to voice out his concerns.

He was however still expected to honour the CID’s invitation over his claims which impugns the credibility of the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

The invitation follows a directive by President Nana Addo, asking security agencies to invite anyone who makes allegations of corruption against his officials to provide evidence for the necessary investigation.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana