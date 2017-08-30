We’ll now audit state institutions regularly – Procurement Authority

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has established a public procurement unit and a due diligence unit to avert procurement breaches in state contracts.

The procurement unit is to ensure regular auditing of state entities to ensure that there is value for monies spent.

This is according the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, Agyenim Boateng Agyei.

He said the creation of the two units are innovations he is introducing to the Authority to ensure that it effectively delivers on its mandate.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, he said “the procurement audit unit is not going to wait for such matters to come into the media landscape before we take action. We are going to conduct regular procurement audits from entity to entity and our concentration is going to be on the high-end entity.”

“It is going to be on regular basis so that most of these things will be detected far earlier than it has been completed before we go for assessment.”

He added that the due diligence unit will be dedicated to subjecting applications for sole sourcing and restrictive tendering to thorough scrutiny.

“All applications that are brought to PPA for consideration and approval for sole-sourced and restrictive tendering will be subjected to extensive due diligence to establish the relevance of the application in relation to the appropriate provisions of the law and established price reasonableness,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Public Procurement Authority is launching an independent audit into the $72 million SSNIT scandal.

Mr. Boateng Adjei said his outfit is awaiting the report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) before commencing its own audit which will look at document trails about the controversial OBS project.

According to him, the report will serve as a guide in ascertaining the procurement processes that led to the company pumping millions of dollars into the project.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana