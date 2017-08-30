We’ll assist EOCO to probe $72m OBS deal – SSNIT

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), says it will collaborate with the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), in its investigations into the recent scandal that has hit the Trust.

A statement from SSNIT said it will ensure that all suspects who are found culpable in the deal are punished according to law.

The Trust, after a meeting of its board and management on Tuesday, said one of its senior officers, the General Manager of Management Information Systems (MIS), Mr. Caleb Afaglo, has been relieved of his position for securing the job with fake degrees.

SSNIT is being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for blowing $72 million on procuring and installing a software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) in a bid to digitize the Trust.

The cost, which was originally $34 million, later ballooned to $66 million and then to $72 million due to maintenance and additional infrastructure.

The Board Chairman of SSNIT, Kwame Addo Kufuor, in an earlier interview with Citi News, said about 15 people had already appeared before EOCO as witnesses in the matter.

SSNIT has also contracted PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct an audit into the contract.

In a 4-point statement released on Tuesday, “SSNIT said it expects the names of the people associated with the I.T (OBS) contracts to be released in the near future.”

SSNIT further assured that it will publish findings from the audit by PricewaterhouoesCoopers into the matter.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana