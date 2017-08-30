UT’s Martyn Mensah resigns from Guinness Board

Citi Business News can confirm that the Managing Director of UT Holdings, Mr. Martyn Mensah has resigned from Guinness Ghana’s Board.

Mr. Martyn Mensah was prior to his resignation a non-Executive Director of the Guinness Ghana Board.

A statement to shareholders of the company stated that Mr. Martyn Mensah’s resignation took effect on the 21st of August this year.

It is unclear what led to his resignation but Citi Business News understands his replacement will be announced soon.

Mr. Martyn Mensah has decades of leadership and management consulting experience.

He possesses specialist knowledge in strategic visioning, strategy formulation, value planning, strategy mapping/communication, strategy implementation, change integration and project management.

His professional career started in the UK with positions in Lombard Tricity Finance and National Westminster Bank. In Ghana, he worked with the Bank of Ghana and led in the establishment of Ghana’s first Pay TV Company, Multichoice Ghana Limited eventually becoming its General Manager.

Martyn is an Electrical Engineer by training with a degree from the University of Bath. He also holds an MBA from Imperial College, London.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana