Thieves break into Ofoase Omanhene’s palace

Thieves have broken into the palace of the Omanhene of Ofoase in the Asante-Akim South District of the Ashanti Region, and made away with a number of items belonging to the stool.

These include five pieces of kente cloth, 10 pieces of wax print, executioners’ word, computer system unit and four swords used for the swearing-in of chiefs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Andrew Anyani, the District Commander, who confirmed the burglary said nobody had so far been arrested.

The Gyaasehene and caretaker of the palace detected the theft and informed the police.

The criminals struck exactly one week after the death of the Omanhene, Nana Tiefum Ampratwum.

DSP Anyani said the police had intensified their investigation into the matter, and vowed to do everything to arrest and bring the culprits to justice.

He appealed to the people to provide useful leads to assist them to arrest the criminals.

Source: GNA