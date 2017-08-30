SSNIT confirms MIS Manager’s degrees are fake

Head of Management of Information Systems at SSNIT, Dr. Caleb Afaglo

All degrees presented by the beleaguered SSNIT MIS Manager, Caleb Afaglo for his appointment are fake.

This is according to the new management and board of the SSNIT.

SSNIT said its independent evidence gathered about Mr. Afaglo’s qualifications, indicate that they were fake, and it has therefore taken a decision to relieve him of his duty.

This comes at a time when the Trust has come under intense public pressure for blowing some $72 million on a project meant to network all of its branches and ensure efficiency in its operation.

The project included the installation of a software to ensure that its headquarters receives data directly from all of its offices.

Aside suggestions that the cost was bloated, the software procured is said not to be fully functional.

Amidst the controversy, it emerged that the General Manager of MIS at SSNIT, Caleb Afaglo, who was appointed to the position in 2015, did not hold the right qualifications.

He was interdicted by the management of the Trust over suspicions his Bachelors’, Masters’ and Doctorate degrees were fake.

The Economic and Organized Crimes Office (EOCO) conducted raids in his house, seized his passport and froze his bank account to commence investigations into his qualifications.

EOCO was also interrogating members of his household, and has confiscated a number of documents belonging to him.

But the Management of SSNIT on Wednesday, said it is fully convinced the degrees are fake and has therefore taken the decision to sack Mr. Afaglo.

Mr. Afaglo’s CV indicates that he acquired his BSC and MBA from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a PHD from the Kennedy Western University, which was an affiliate of the University of Cincinnati until it was closed down in 2011.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana