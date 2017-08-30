Korleman launches plan to build SHS

The chiefs and people of Korleman in the Greater Accra Region, have launched a three-year development plan to construct a senior high school estimated at GHS1 billion.

The project would comprise a hostel, Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre, library, assembly hall, science laboratory, teachers’ bungalow, classrooms, a dormitory with playing ground, and washroom facilities.

Nii Korle VII, the Chief of Korleman, said this when the chiefs and people of the town in the Ga West Municipality celebrated their Homowo festival at the weekend.

He said land for the school was available, and that the citizens would provide communal labour for the project, whilst self-help contributions between GH¢20.00 and GH¢50.00 would be made by adults and non-residents of the town respectively.

Nii Korle said the school, which would be the community’s contribution towards President Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s free education policy would serve more than 15 communities, including Korleman, Samsam Odumase, Medie, Manchea, Adusah, Mayera, Kutunse and Hebron.

He said they were also taking steps to construct a market and Lorry Park for which lands had been offered.

The community was also ready to provide land for the one village one dam project, to create job opportunities for the people.

Nii Korle said through his initiative, the seven-kilometre road from the town to the main Accra/Kumasi trunk road had been re-graveled to make travelling comfortable for the people.

He appealed to the Ga West Municipal Assembly, non-governmental organisations, the Member of Parliament for the area; philanthropists and the Ministry of Education to support them in the construction of the school block.

Source: GNA