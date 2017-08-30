Ghana’s Ben Bentil signs for Pro A side Chalons-Reims

Ghanaian professional basketball player Ben Bentil has agreed a one year deal with French Pro A side Chalons-Reims.

Bentil suited up for the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA’s off season summer league but saw little action and failed to make their roster ahead of the 2017/2018 season.

The 6’9 power forward was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2016 and has since had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China.

This move to play in Europe will be viewed as another opportunity for Bentil to fine tune his game as he seeks to return to the NBA in the near future.

Bentil will be coached by Cedric Heitz who has coached Etoile Charleville-Mezieres for the last four years in the Pro B.

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana