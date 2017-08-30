CID invites Kennedy Agyapong, A-Plus over corruption claims

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and musician, A-plus have been invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to answer questions on some corruption claims they made a few days ago.

A-Plus had accused Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt.

In post on Facebook, A-Plus described the two as being “stupid” although he failed to explain their crime.

“…7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt official including the two very stupid deputy chief of staff. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint two thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you (sic),” A-Plus stated.

Kennedy Agyapong had also called for immediate investigation of A-Plus’s claims, saying he had every reason to believe that other appointees of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo were also corrupt.

“Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye are not the only two alleged to be involved in corrupt activities at the presidency, there are many others as well. When I started complaining about the President being surrounded by sycophants and corrupt people, I had people calling me to stop making those allegations,” he said.

Meanwhile, citifmonoline.com understands that A-Plus and Kennedy Agyapong are to appear before the CID to provide further information on their claims.

This claim comes on the back of a directive President Akufo-Addo gave to the security agencies to investigate corruption allegations made against any of his officials.

“Let me reassure you of one thing. Any allegation about corruption against any official member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies. And those who made that allegation better be prepared to support it when they are making these allegations of corruption because nobody is going to get away with it,” the President said.

By: Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana