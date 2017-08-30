Asenso, Jinapor must be given fair hearing – Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, expects the President’s Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor, to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), following allegations of corruption made against them.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Arhin said it was only fair the two be allowed to state their case, per the laws of natural justice.

“Definitely, the CID will obviously get in touch with them because I don’t think they can settle the matter based on one side’s story. Definitely, you need to find out what the other side’s story is all about and as state investigative bodies, they are in the best position to draw a conclusion and bring the recommendations…”

“You can’t prosecute a case based on what one side presents. You need to listen to the other side as well and from there, we can form our own conclusions,” he added.

These allegations of corruption came in the wake of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive to security agencies to investigate any corruption allegation against his officials.

The allegations came from Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as Kwame A-Plus, who himself has been invited for questioning by the CID.

A-Plus took to Facebook to describe the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as thieves and called them stupid though he did not substantiate his claims.

The CID also invited the NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who had also made similar corruption allegations.

Francis Asenso-Boakye has already rejected the claims made against him and Abu Jinapor.

CID probe will settle case

At the end of these investigations, Mr. Arhin said he expected closure to be brought to the matter, one way or the other, and if the “claims of corruption are valid, then certainly, I am sure something will take place, i.e. prosecution or whatever the President will deem fit.”

“Whatever be the case, the President has made it clear that no allegation of corruption will be swept under the carpet. I am sure that everybody wants to find out the truth and get to get to the bottom of the situation. That is what this investigation is all about.”

Accused could sue

Mr. Arhin also indicated that, the accused parties could sue for defamation if the corruption claims were found to be baseless.

“If at the end of the day it is found that all these allegations were just completely baseless, I believe the people who have been accused of being corrupt have the right to take legal action against whoever it is that made those allegations because obviously, it is bordering on the lines of defamation.”

–

By: Sammi Wiafe/Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonoline.com/Ghana