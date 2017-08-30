AMA orders removal of concrete flagpoles from pavements

Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has ordered the removal of all concrete flagpoles on pavements in the metropolis.

It says persons who own the flag poles must remove them by Thursday, August 31, 2017, or face prosecution.

According to the AMA, the flagpole holders “have reduced the capacity of the walkways and compromising the safety and free movement of pedestrians.”

Major streets in the Accra Metropolis have been taken over by flagpoles advertising various brands and events.

The sitting of these flagpoles on the pavement often does not consider the movement of pedestrians hence forcing pedestrians to battle with moving vehicles for space on major roads.

This has in some cases resulted in accidents.

The development, which has been existing for the past few years, appears to have finally gotten to the attention of the AMA, which says it will “surcharge any individual or firm found to own any of those structures for their removal as well as prosecute them for causing public nuisance.”

“AMA will surcharge any individual or firm found to own any of those structures for their removal as well as prosecute them for causing public nuisance. AMA is committed to ensuring that sanity prevails in the city of Accra,” Sam Ayeh-Datey, the Metropolitan Coordinating Director said in a statement.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana