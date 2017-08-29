World Cup qualification battle is the Lord’s – John Boye

Ghana and Sivasspor defender John Boye is still optimistic that a combination of divine intervention and the unpredictability of the game of football will come together to enable Ghana qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Ghana’s qualifying campaign got off to the worst possible start under the guidance of Israeli manager Avram Grant after a draw against the Cranes of Uganda and a defeat to Egypt.

Heading into the third match of Group E against Congo at their favoured Baba Yara ground,Ghana will have to produce a performance that will earn all three points with the hope that Egypt will slip in their encounter against Uganda.

The veteran centre back found the back of the net in Ghana’s last competitive game against Ethiopia and sounded motivated going into the match.

“We know that the fans are always behind us so it always feels great to come to Kumasi.

“Of course we can still qualify because that is the game of football.

“It is our wish to be there and everyone wants to see us there.

“If we pray to God almighty he will deliver our wish,” he explained to Journalists shortly after the Black Stars arrived in Kumasi.

The team will play their first qualifier under Kwesi Appiah who was asked by the GFA to do his possible best to get Ghana to the World Cup when he was unveiled.

He held a recovery session with half of the team and is expected to transition them into a more rigorous routine once the whole group comes together.

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana