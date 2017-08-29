We won’t tolerate indiscipline – Roads Minister

Kwasi Amoako-Attah (middle)

Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highway, has said his outfit would not tolerate indiscipline and reckless behaviour of individuals and organisations that would impede the construction works of government projects.

In that regard, he said, he would use the sovereign powers of the state to enforce the law to force people to respected laid down regulations.

The Minister’s comments came in the wake of an unruly behaviour of an owner of excavators whose hiring equipment was within road reservation area, thereby hindering the progress of construction works at the Spintex Underground Tunnel, near Flower Pot Junction, which would link the area to East Legon.

Three persons were arrested in the ensuing scuffle and handed over to the East Legon Police Station.

Mr Amoako-Atta said this when he inspected ongoing construction works of the Spintex Underground Tunnel, near Flower Pot Junction and Tema Roundabout Improvement Works in the Greater Accra Region, on Monday.

He said upon completion of the two projects, it would ease traffic congestion on the Tema Motorway and other adjoining roads, because vehicles would be moving simultaneously, which would promote productivity.

The Minister noted that the Government put high premium on value for money and would make sure all government projects were properly executed to specifications.

Mr Feda Natour, the Chief Engineer of SONITRA, the contractors for the Spintex Underground Tunnel, said the 55-metre underground project was in three phases.

He said the first phase involved the construction of a 21.5-metre stretch on the East Legon side of the road, a 21.5-metre stretch on the Spintex Road side and a 12-metre in the middle of the road.

Mr Natour, however, expressed worry that due to the occupation of the other side of the road by a private firm that had earth-moving equipment parked there, it would delay the construction works if urgent measures were not taken to eject them.

The project, estimated at the cost of GH¢15million, was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

At the Tema Motorway Roundabout, Mr. Amoako-Atta inspected the ongoing improvement works, which was being funded by the Meridian Port Services (MPS) as part of the Tema Port Expansion Works.

The project, which was estimated at the cost of GH¢30 million, was being undertaken by Sinohydro Ghana Limited.

It involved the construction of four additional lanes from the main Tema Roundabout, construction of double lanes at the Akosombo and Tema Hospital ends of the roundabout, in order to ease flow of traffic as well as landscaping of the roundabout to enhance the beautification of the area.

Source: GNA