Taylor Swift takes on critics in new video

Taylor Swift takes aim at her critics and pokes fun at herself in the video for Look What You Made Me Do.

The new track had its official premiere at the MTV VMAs in Los Angeles and features her darker side leaving her former self behind her.

The single is thought to be aimed at stars like Kanye West and Katy Perry.

The video begins with Taylor Swift dressed as a zombie climbing out of a grave with a headstone reading “Here lies Taylor Swift’s reputation”.

A tombstone next to hers has the name Nils Sjöberg on it – the pseudonym she used for a song she wrote for ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris

The dress she’s wearing while coming out of the grave is from Out Of The Woods – her final 1989 video

The 27-year-old is then seen dressed as a biker, a celebrity crashing their sports car, a bank robber wearing a kitty mask and a dominatrix.

But some fans have criticised her for being shown relaxing in a bath of diamonds, claiming it’s a reference to Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris.

Other people are saying it’s a reference to a joke she made when she performed Blank Space acoustically at the Grammy Museum last January.

There’s also a dollar note tucked into the back of the bath full of diamonds – referencing her court case against ex-radio DJ David Mueller, who she proved had groped her at a 2013 concert.

She appears to poke fun at her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston with her backing dancers wearing tops with “I (heart) TS” on them.

The British actor was photographed wearing a similar vest last year when the couple were going out.

That’s also YouTube star Todrick Hall on the left – one of Taylor’s mates

The director of Taylor Swift’s new music video, Joseph Kahn, has denied that he’s copied Beyonce’s Formation video.

It’s after fans compared their videos.

The clip ends in different versions of Taylor Swift, from previous music videos and performances, falling off a slope and into what looks like an abyss.

They’re then lined up in front of a plane with the name of her new album, Reputation, spray painted across it.

One version of Taylor Swift says to a crying version of herself: “There she goes, playing the victim – again.”

The pop star also mocks the moment West crashed the stage as she gave an acceptance speech during the MTV VMAs in 2009.

Wearing the same outfit, Swift repeats words used in a statement given last year in response to a feud with the rapper: “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

Hours after the music video aired, it’s had more than 13 million streams online.

Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation, will be released in November.

The release of the track and video came after Taylor Swift wiped her social media channels last week before sharing cryptic videos of snakes on her pages.

Source: BBC