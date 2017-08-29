Prof. Mireku appointed Vice-Chancellor of Wisconsin University College

Professor Obeng Mireku has been appointed the new substantive Vice-Chancellor of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana with effect from August 1, 2017.

He takes over from former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr Carlos Arrow.

Prior to his appointment, Professor Mireku was a Visiting Professor of Law at the University of Cape Coast, where he also had a brief stint as Acting Dean of the Faculty of Law.

A statement from the University College said a search committee, chaired by Professor Kwame Karikari, found Professor Mireku to be the best candidate following a keenly competitive process.

Educational background

Professor Mireku studied law at universities in three jurisdictions: first, at the University of Ghana, leading to a Bachelor of Laws LL.B (Hons) degree; further, at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, where he attained an LLM degree; and later at the University of Hannover, Germany where he earned the Dr. Jur. (Doctor of Laws) degree.

Academic career

His teaching and academic career, which began in Ghana, took him to Liberia, Nigeria and later South Africa, until 2016, when he relocated to Ghana.

Before relocating to Ghana, he had completed an extensive stint as an academic at three universities in South Africa; namely, University of Fort Hare, University of Venda and the University of Limpopo.

Research and networking

Professor Mireku has an extensive teaching, research and publication record in the areas of constitutional law, administrative law and human rights.

An outstanding example of networking and research coordination was his role as project co-leader in the million-dollar Constitutional Justice Project at the University of Fort Hare on the ‘Assessment of the Impact of Decisions of the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal on the Transformation of Society’ that was funded by the Department of Justice and involved 32 researchers and field staff as well as judges, universities and civil society organizations.

He is the Managing Editor of Speculum Juris, an accredited law journal, and is a member of the Editorial Board of the US-China Review law journal.

Professor Mireku has also published a book, Constitutional Review in Federalised Systems of Government: A Comparison of Germany and South Africa.

The new Vice-Chancellor has also served as an external examiner, a peer reviewer of legal publications and as a postgraduate thesis supervisor.

Leadership

Professor Mireku brings on board vast academic leadership and management experience as Head of Department, founding Director of a Human Rights research center and dean of various law faculties at universities in South Africa and Ghana. As a result, he has acquired the ability and skills to provide strategic direction and leadership at the highest level of management.

He has held memberships of various professional organisations, and is currently a Board Member of the International Association of Law Schools and a Member of the Global Law Deans Forum.

–

Source: Wisconsin International University College