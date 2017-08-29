NPP’s constitution amendment proposals flawed – Expert

File photo

A local governance expert, George Kyei Baffour has described as flawed proposals by some members of the New Patriotic Party as part of possible amendments to their constitution.

He said the proposals do not reflect the party’s stance on effective democracy.

The governing NPP at its 25th annual delegates’ conference held in Cape Coast over the weekend received proposals for making some amendments to its constitution.

Some of the proposals include an expansion of its electoral college to include more delegates who will elect the party’s national executives.

Only 5,000 delegates are allowed to vote for national officers at the party’s congresses but the current proposal seeks to have the number increased to 150,000 to be at par with the number of delegates who vote for to choose a flagbearer at the party’s presidential primaries.

Among the proposals was also for Members of Parliament to be allowed to elect their constituency executives.

This comes after reports of resistance and fracas between some Members of Parliament and the party’s constituency executives.

It is believed that if the MPs are given the power to appoint their preferred options for the constituency positions, they will be able to work effectively together.

But according to Mr. Kyei Baffour the proposals are not worth consideration.

“I look at it as a desperate attempt of Members of Parliament to address the challenging issues of very high attrition rate of MPs in parliament that is a major concern….I am very hopeful that these proposals cannot find root in the party. For MPs to appoint constituency executives, it is a non-starter, it can’t happen. For MPs to appoint polling station executives, it can’t happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, some constituency chairmen are already kicking against the proposals.

The Chairman of NPP in Shama, Richard DeGraft Tawiah at Shama, Chairman for Essikadu-Ketan James Obeng Junior and Chairman for Ahanta West constituency, Jonathan Ayepah have said the proposal will rather hurt the party’s future if it is adopted.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana