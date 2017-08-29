Nana Addo must constitute governing Boards – Accra District Council

The Accra District Council of Labour of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately constitute the governing Boards, Commissions and Councils of various state institutions.

According to the Council a significant number of the various governing boards have still not been constituted, eight months into the administration of the new government.

The situation it says, is hampering the smooth operations of some state owned institutions and negatively impacting the welfare of staff.

The Council, in a statement, implored President Akufo–Addo to constitute the Boards, Commissions and Councils without any further delay.

Some technical universities have been complaining about the the lack of boards , which they say is negatively affecting various institutions.

Constitute Councils for Universities or face our wrath – UTAG

In July, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) gave government a two-week ultimatum to constitute Councils of the various universities in the country or face their wrath.

The National President of UTAG, Harry Agbanu, said the situation had left universities in a state of inaction thus threatening upcoming graduation and crucial contracts among others.

“UTAG has noted with extreme dismay that government since taking office on 7 July 2017, has not been able to constitute the Councils of public universities in Ghana. The government’s inability to do this, while having constituted other important boards of the state after six good months of office, we believe demonstrates government’s lack of concern of the health of public universities. NEC of UTAG feels strongly it is unacceptable and even unethical for public universities management and administration, and the sooner government constitutes these Councils the better.”

UTAG’s request for the constitution of Governing Councils followed a suit by private citizen, Supt. Kofi Kwayera against the University of Education, Winneba, and the Education Ministry over the unlawful extension of the school’s Governing Council’s tenure.

The leadership of technical universities in Ghana had also issued a two-week ultimatum to government to immediately constitute governing councils for their respective schools.

According to them, the non -existence of governing councils in various technical universities and polytechnics is hampering the smooth administration of the schools.

In the midst of pressure on government to constitute these boards, the acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has asked state institutions to be patient as government is in the process of constituting the boards.

He explained that the process requires time since government will have to adhere to the constitutional provisions.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana