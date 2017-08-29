Lilwin is not a musician – Music producer

One of Ghana’s top music producers, Justice Oteng known in music circles as Wei Ye Oteng is not enthused about actor Lilwin’s recent music exploits.

According to him even though Lilwin has successfully done a few songs to entertain people, he does not qualify to be called a musician.

He said Lilwin does is just to attract an audience and not because he is good at dong music.

“Some songs go viral not because the songs are too nice but rather the personality behind and the relationship. Lil Win is known to be an entertainer so the fact that his songs are popular out there doesn’t make him a musician. There are several things that account in music than just being popular so for me I’ll classify Lilwin’s songs as just for laughs,” he said.

Oteng added that he was happy when in the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Lilwin was not nominated.

“I was impressed when VGMA took him out of the nominees. One needs to rise up to a certain standard before he or she can be considered as a musician. If I’m to choose one actor who is also a musician, that will be Agya Koo because he was once a contemporary highlife singer. We have enough jokers in the industry already,” he in an interview with Kojo Preko Dankwah on Kasapa FM.

Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin in move circles for the past few years have been doing music and has so received huge patronage by music fans.

Some of his songs are ‘I Don’t think Far,’ ‘Mama Boss Papa’ and the latest banger ‘Ladda.’

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana