Akua Donkor robbers jailed 120 years

Akua Donkor

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced three men to a total of 120 years imprisonment for robbing the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor.

The convicts Yakubu Yusif, the Central Regional Chairman of the GFP, Barnabas Kayese, Madam Donkor’s personal driver and Abdul Razak Shaibu, were found guilty of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They will each serve 20 years for each count which will run concurrently.

According to the court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, the evidence that the convicts gave were full of half-truths and contradictions.

On December 30, 2016, Madam Donkor, in the company of Yusif and Kayase (who was driving), was in the car from Taifa to the Kotoka International Airport to catch a flight to the United States.

Prosecution explained that Madam Donkor decided to make a stopover at her house before heading for the airport.

“On reaching Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra, Shaibu, Joe and Nuamah, armed with guns, appeared on a motorbike behind the vehicle. As soon as Kayase spotted the armed men, he reduced the speed of the car and switched on double hazard to signal that Madam Donkor was in the car,’’ it said.

It added that Kayase immediately parked the car and Shaibu, Joe and Nuamah attacked Madam Donkor.

“The robbers dragged Madam Donkor from the vehicle and snatched her travelling bag containing $30,000, a plane ticket, a Ghanaian passport, a voter’s ID card and GH¢2,000 and escaped,’’ the prosecution stated.

–

Source: Graphic.com.gh