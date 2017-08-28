Ten signs you’re falling out of love with your boyfriend

Life doesn’t seem to be the same when we are out of love. This article considers 10 signs that show you are falling out of love with your boyfriend

It’s a sad topic, we’re well aware of that. Nobody wants to fall out of love, and fewer still of us want to confront the issue. But congrats for being strong enough to question whether you are falling out of love with your boyfriend. It’s the first step to taking the right course of action. Can this be fixed? Or is it time to make the break that would be in the best interests of you both?

As the old saying goes, it’s better to have loved and lost than not to have loved at all. And although breaking up is one of the most horrendous things to do, it’s much better to nip things in the bud early, rather than let them linger on and on.

If you’re head is all over the place at the moment and you don’t know what’s going on, let’s see if we can help. Let’s take a look at 10 signs you are falling out of love with your boyfriend.

You’re Moving In Different Directions

Remember when you and a close friend from childhood eventually grew apart? It happens. You start to move in two different directions. Perhaps you took a hardcore right turn with a brand-spanking new career and exciting new goals, while your friend stayed in the same position. They continued to plod along the same, safe path while you took risks.

As a result, you no longer feel as close to them anymore. They’re not on your level.

The same thing can happen in relationships. While we were clearly moving in the same direction as our boy when we first got together, it doesn’t mean we still will be a year down the line. Maybe you now want to grasp at new opportunities to expand and grow, while your partner wants to play it safe and continue doing the same things over and over again.

Do you feel a sense of frustration as you try to move forward with your ambitions while your partner stays in the same position? If so, it could be a sign that you are falling out of love.

You Don’t Feel Excited Anymore

He used to give you butterflies. Now you feel indifferent when you see him. When he texts you, you don’t feel anything. Sometimes, you wish it had been a text from someone else. In the past, you were so annoyed when your phone pinged and it wasn’t him.

If this sounds like you, it’s a second sign you’re falling out of love.

He’s Changed

He’s changed – and you don’t like it.

That’s totally okay, of course. You don’t have to like his changes. You used to love his humour, his ambition, his confidence, his work ethic and his values. These are the things you fell in love with. What you didn’t agree to was staying in love with him if he changed any of these.

If he has and you don’t like the new changes, it might be more than that – it might be that his changes have caused you to fall out of love with him.

His Cute Habits Annoy You

His habits used to be cute. Now they just annoy you.

You Don’t Talk About The Future Anymore

Remember when you used to talk about the future all the time? Perhaps you used to dream together about how you’d share a cottage together, take amazing vacations together – and maybe even have kids together.

If you no longer talk about the future together – and indeed if you purposely try to avoid this topic of conversation – it’s a strong sign that you are falling out of love with your boyfriend. You should be able to talk to one another about your future. If you can’t, it means something isn’t right about the present.

You Can Easily Keep Your Hands Off Him

When the two of you first got together, no doubt you couldn’t keep your hands off him. Now, you barely touch him. It’s a sign that you no longer find him attractive – which is a strong sign that you’re falling out of love.

Arguments Linger

When we love our boyfriends, we work hard to make sure that an argument is brought to an agreeable resolution as soon as possible. We look for compromises, and we can’t wait to kiss and make-up. Sometimes, we’ll apologise even if we know we were right. We just want to make-up already.

However, when you’re falling out of love with your partner, you don’t have that same desire to bring conflicts to an agreeable resolution. You’re prepared to let things fester, and bring up the same issues over and over again.

And you certainly won’t be apologising if you’ve done nothing wrong.

You’ve Stopped Making Sacrifices

You had stopped seeing the girls for cocktails because you wanted to cuddle him in bed instead.

Now, it’s cocktails every Friday night again and to heck what he thinks.

You’ve Been Checking Out Other Guys

When you were madly in love with your partner, it was as though no other guy existed. You didn’t notice the cute waiter, and even your celebrity crush doesn’t matter all that much anymore. No other man can compete with your man.

If you’re falling out of love, it’s different. You eyes start to wander all of a sudden. You notice the cute waiter who serves you dinner, and you wonder if he’s as attracted to you as you are to him.

Worse still, you start to fantasise about other men.

You’re Still Together, But Not Because Of Love

If you know deep down inside that you’re falling out of love with your boyfriend, you need to ask yourself why you’re still together. Is it a matter of convenience? Are you waiting for the contract on your home to run down before you can move out? Perhaps you’re staying together for any kids or pets you share?

Or maybe the reason you’re still together is because you can’t face being on your own ever again.

Do you know other signs of falling out of love?

Source: Beauty and Tips