SSNIT interdicts MIS Manager over suspicious university degrees

It has emerged that the beleaguered Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has interdicted its General Manager for MIS, Dr. Caleb Afaglo over the authenticity of his qualification for the position he holds in the organization.

SSNIT gave Dr. Afaglo, who was appointed in October 2015 and confirmed in July 2015, a letter interdicting him on July 13, 2017, pending the outcome of an EOCO investigation into his academic and professional qualifications.

The Economic and Organized Crimes Office (EOCO) conducted raids in his house, seized his passport and froze his bank account.

EOCO is also interrogating members of his household and has confiscated a number of documents belonging to him.

The organization has also spoken to former employers of Dr. Afaglo including SIMNET, GLICO and Dominion University College.

The State investigator became suspicious of his qualification earlier in 2017 as the controversy over its award of a $34 million contract to Messrs Perfect Business Systems (Ghana)/Silverlake (Malaysia) consortium for the development and implementation of a new software solution known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS), which later ballooned to $72 million.

According to Citi News checks, EOCO is investigating to ascertain the authenticity of Dr. Afaglo’s Doctrate degree and his tenure in previous organizations, with the suspicion that he was unqualified for the role he occupied at the state pension organization, which they believe may be central to lapses that led to the contract award with its attendant expenditure overruns.

EOCO is investigating Dr Afaglo’s BSC and MBA from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a PHD from the Kennedy Western University, which was an affiliate to the University of Cincinnati until it was closed down in 2011.

The Director General of SSNIT in a press briefing last week announced that PWC had been contracted to conduct an audit into the operations of SSNIT to get to the bottom of the $72 million contract which led to the installation of a system which according to him was not functioning.

SSNIT has been in the news in recent times for blowing $72 million on digitization of operations of the Trust.

The project which involves procuring and installing a software and hardware systems for SSNIT known was the Operational Business Suite (OBS) was originally supposed to cost $34 million but later shot-up to $66 million and later $72 million.

The Board Chairman of SSNIT, Kwame Addo Kufuor in an earlier interview with Citi News said about 15 people had already appeared before EOCO as witnesses in the matter.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana