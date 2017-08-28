NDC handed a fast-developing Ghana to NPP – Koku Anyidoho

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it is expecting the Akufo-Addo government to undertake more developmental projects since they [NDC] handed over a “fast developing Ghana” to the New Patriotic Party.

He said the government must also work on restoring peace in the country because the John Mahama government bequeathed a peaceful country to them.

The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho made the statement on behalf of the party at the NPP’s recently held delegates’ conference in the Central Region.

While delivering a solidarity message, Koku Anyidoho said “On the 7th of January, 20/7, a peaceful and fast-developing Ghana was handed over to you by the NDC. All we are saying, is; give us more peace and development,” he said.

“Ultimately, as the governing party, we demand that you give us our peace. We shall not compromise on our peace. Give it to us or we shall demand it,” he added.

The NDC government ahead of the 2016 elections had described as “unprecedented” the number of infrastructural developments it had undertaken.

Few months to the December 2016 polls, the government cut sword for the start of construction of some projects while commissioning several others including school blocks under the much talked about 200 Community SHS project.

It also commissioned a Sugar Factory in Komenda.

Some of the projects however folded up have been closed down for reasons yet to be known but the NDC believes its achievements are unparalleled.

The NPP has challenged some of the claims of achievements made by the NDC.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has given assurances that his government will work closely with the private sector to ensure that the country realizes more development that will transform the lives of Ghanaians positively.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana